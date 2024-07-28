Over 6,000 additional general coaches added to trains in past five years: Rail Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that a total of 6,511 new general coaches were added to the Indian Railways fleet in the past five years.

The railways will manufacture additional 10,000 non-AC Coaches including General Class and Sleeper Class Coaches, the Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Amid complaints of overcrowding in the trains, the railways decision to add more general coaches was expected to help meet the increased demand for non-AC coaches.