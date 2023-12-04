Over 75% UAPA cases in 2022 from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, UP; Bengal had 25% sedition cases: NCRB

A total of 5,610 cases were registered in 2022 as compared to 5,164 cases in 2021, and 5,613 in 2020 under the wider category of 'Offences against the State'.

Of the total cases in 2022, 78.5 per cent were registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,403 cases) followed by 1,005 (17.9 per cent) cases under the UAPA, the NCRB stated in its report.