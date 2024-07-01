Over one third of Indian women married in childhood: UN Report

In an alarming revelation, a recently published United Nations report has said that more than one third (20 crore) of the female population of India was married off in childhood. According to the Sustainable Development Goals Report 2024, the number of girls who fell prey to child marriage stands at 64 crore globally, of which one third of the cases belong to India alone.

The report emphasizes that harmful practices pertaining to gender inequality are declining globally, but not at rates keeping up with population growth. While 25 years ago, one in four girls was married before turning 18, the numbers have come down to one in five in 2024.

6.8 crore child marriages were averted in this period, it said.