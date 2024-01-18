P Chidambaram, Supriya Shrinate duck questions on Adani's investment pledge in Congress-ruled Telangana

During a press conference on the Congress party's Lok Sabha polls manifesto, P Chidambaram, a senior leader of the party, seemed uncomfortable when asked about the Adani Group's proposed investment in Congress-ruled Telangana.

Instead of answering the question, Chidambaram redirected it to his party colleague Supriya Shrinate, who declined to comment.

Chidambaram swiftly passed the microphone to Shrinate when asked about the investment proposal.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral.

Shrinate, in turn, requested that the media focus on queries related to the manifesto, stating that the press conference was specifically for that purpose.