Pakistan Army admits role in 1999 Kargil War against India for first time: Report

After nearly 25 years, the Pakistan Army has officially acknowledged its role in the 1999 Kargil war with India, according to reports.
In a speech, widely being reported as from a defence day address of the Army chief General Asim Munir, he said, "Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 or Kargil war between India and Pakistan, or Siachen, many have sacrificed themselves."
This is the first time that the neighbouring country's military has openly admitted its direct involvement in the 1999 war between the two nations that Pakistan lost.
Islamabad had earlier rejected direct military involvement in the Kargil war. Pakistan in official statements has always avoided the topic of Kargil and denied the role of its soldiers in it, asserting that the conflict was between India and 'Kashmiri freedom fighters' or 'mujahideen'.
Ties between Pakistan and India have constantly been under strain due to several major issues, including the Kashmir dispute and cross-border terrorism along the Line of Control.
India has recently quite a few times maintained that the "days of New Delhi continuing to hold talks with Islamabad despite the export of terror from across the border are over".
Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said, "I think the era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences."
Published 07 September 2024, 12:57 IST