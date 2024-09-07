Pakistan Army admits role in 1999 Kargil War against India for first time: Report

After nearly 25 years, the Pakistan Army has officially acknowledged its role in the 1999 Kargil war with India, according to reports.

In a speech, widely being reported as from a defence day address of the Army chief General Asim Munir, he said, "Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 or Kargil war between India and Pakistan, or Siachen, many have sacrificed themselves."

This is the first time that the neighbouring country's military has openly admitted its direct involvement in the 1999 war between the two nations that Pakistan lost.