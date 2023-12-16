Parliament breach conspirators' initial plan was 'self immolation'; wished to establish political party: Report

Sagar Sharma - one of the two individuals who jumped from the visitors' gallery onto the Lok Sabha floor - has revealed that the group's initial plan involved self-immolation outside Parliament, according to a Hindustan Times report based on his interrogation. However, this plan was eventually abandoned.
According to investigators, the unemployed youths, who breached Parliament security and released yellow smoke inside the Lok Sabha, primarily wanted media attention and establish a political party as they believed this was the most effective way to convey their views.
Sharma explained that they deliberately chose not to align themselves with any existing political party due to ideological differences.
The group had initially planned to set themselves on fire outside Parliament, with intentions to use a gel-like substance that would simulate burning without causing actual harm. In pursuit of the plan, they attempted to purchase the gel online and even collected funds for it. However, the plan was aborted due to unsuccessful payment for the same.
The winter session proceedings on December 13 (Wednesday) were halted when two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, eluded security and jumped into the the Lok Sabha Floor from visitor's gallery. Outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found protesting. The arrest of these four led the police to Vishal Sharma, the 5th accused, at whose place they all stayed before pulling off the breach.
Delhi police special cell has registered stringent cases under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code.
Lalit Mohan Jha, who was later named as the 'key conspirator' and mastermind, has also been arrested and sent to 7-day judicial custody. Jha, along with others are reported to be radical youths, who were connected through a Facebook group called 'Bhagat Singh Fans Club.'