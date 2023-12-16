Parliament breach conspirators' initial plan was 'self immolation'; wished to establish political party: Report

Sagar Sharma - one of the two individuals who jumped from the visitors' gallery onto the Lok Sabha floor - has revealed that the group's initial plan involved self-immolation outside Parliament, according to a Hindustan Times report based on his interrogation. However, this plan was eventually abandoned.

According to investigators, the unemployed youths, who breached Parliament security and released yellow smoke inside the Lok Sabha, primarily wanted media attention and establish a political party as they believed this was the most effective way to convey their views.

Sharma explained that they deliberately chose not to align themselves with any existing political party due to ideological differences.

The group had initially planned to set themselves on fire outside Parliament, with intentions to use a gel-like substance that would simulate burning without causing actual harm. In pursuit of the plan, they attempted to purchase the gel online and even collected funds for it. However, the plan was aborted due to unsuccessful payment for the same.