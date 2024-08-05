Parliament Live | Government set to table Bill to amend Wakf law to usher in more transparency, gender diversity

Citing a reply in the Rajya Sabha by the government to a question on the MGNREGS, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday claimed the BJP-led Centre in its response has "finally" accepted that West Bengal has been given "zero" funds under the 100-day rural employment guarantee scheme.
The TMC and its Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee have been demanding a white paper on the scheme to prove what the Centre had paid to West Bengal since the BJP's loss in the 2021 state assembly polls, Rajya Sabha member O'Brien said in a post on X.
Key parliamentary panels, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), have started taking shape, mostly by consensus as against elections witnessed during the previous Lok Sabha.
Besides the PAC, which examines government expenditure, the Committee on Public Undertakings, the Committee on Estimates, the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Joint Committee on Office of Profit and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes have been constituted without an election.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to nominate the chairpersons of the panels soon, parliamentary officials said.
The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies, sources said.
They claimed that the move comes in the backdrop of demands from within the Muslim community.
The Bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. There are 30 Waqf boards in the country.