Parliament Live | Government set to table Bill to amend Wakf law to usher in more transparency, gender diversity

Citing a reply in the Rajya Sabha by the government to a question on the MGNREGS, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday claimed the BJP-led Centre in its response has "finally" accepted that West Bengal has been given "zero" funds under the 100-day rural employment guarantee scheme.

The TMC and its Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee have been demanding a white paper on the scheme to prove what the Centre had paid to West Bengal since the BJP's loss in the 2021 state assembly polls, Rajya Sabha member O'Brien said in a post on X.