Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha proceedings commence today; President to address joint session

The Lok Sabha saw Om Birla return as the Speaker, soon after which, he made a reference to India's Emergency period, with PM Narendra Modi praising the same. I.N.D.I.A. opting for a voice vote to choose the Speaker has also led many to surmise that TMC's purported lack of support for the bloc's candidate could have prompted the move. There were moments of bonhomie as well, with Rahul Gandhi - Leader of the Opposition - shaking hands with Modi, and co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan sharing a low-five outside the Parliament. As the Rajya Sabha commences today, President Murmu will address a joint session of the House, which might see the NEET exam fiasco overshadow some of the proceedings. Stay tuned to the latest from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha sessions, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 02:46 IST
Highlights
02:4627 Jun 2024

Lok Sabha Speaker post: Rumblings of dissent force I.N.D.I.A. to abort move on seeking division of votes

President Droupadi Murmu to address a joint session 

264th session of Rajya Sabha commences today

All preparations were made by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to demand a division of votes during the election of Lok Sabha Speaker but reservations expressed by some sections compelled the Opposition bloc to abort any such move fearing that it would expose the differences within.

India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

