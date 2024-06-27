Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha proceedings commence today; President to address joint session
The Lok Sabha saw Om Birla return as the Speaker, soon after which, he made a reference to India's Emergency period, with PM Narendra Modi praising the same. I.N.D.I.A. opting for a voice vote to choose the Speaker has also led many to surmise that TMC's purported lack of support for the bloc's candidate could have prompted the move. There were moments of bonhomie as well, with Rahul Gandhi - Leader of the Opposition - shaking hands with Modi, and co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan sharing a low-five outside the Parliament. As the Rajya Sabha commences today, President Murmu will address a joint session of the House, which might see the NEET exam fiasco overshadow some of the proceedings. Stay tuned to the latest from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha sessions, only with DH!
All preparations were made by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to demand a division of votes during the election of Lok Sabha Speaker but reservations expressed by some sections compelled the Opposition bloc to abort any such move fearing that it would expose the differences within.
