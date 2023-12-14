Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha, suspected mastermind, surrenders; 'Missing PM' posters found on intruders

Investigators' assertions before a court came even as Opposition MPs felt that the Wednesday's incident has put into sharp focus the issue of unemployment – some of the youths involved in the incident are unemployed and raised the issue before their arrests – and exposed the chinks in the security measures.

All the four were sent to police custody for a week though investigators had sought 15 days custodial interrogation. Police told the court that they have invoked sections related to acts of terrorism under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 as well as relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. One Vishal Sharma, who provided them accommodation, is in detention.

"It was a well planned attack on Parliament...Their right was limited to the gallery. They jumped from the gallery into the Well, which was trespassing. They hid the canister in their shoes," police said adding custodial interrogation was necessary to find out their "actual motive" as well as to establish whether more people are involved.

Investigators told the court that the youths involved in the case were in touch for some time and were part of a social media group 'Bhagat Singh Yuva Fan Club', which has been deleted.

The smoke canisters which were smuggled into the Lok Sabha were bought from Mumbai while the special shoes in which the canisters were hidden were procured from Lucknow, police said adding the accused need to be taken to these and other locations, including Mysuru, for investigation and collection of evidence.

Investigators also said they have seized "missing PM" pamphlets from the accused, which also offered a prize money from Swiss bank for those who locate him.

The case against the four was registered under Sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) of UAPA and Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC at the Parliament Street Police Station.

Separately, investigators claimed that the role of two more persons has also surfaced during the investigations. So far, they said, no links with terror groups have been found.

Police sources claimed that the accused are "well-prepared" and giving "same answers" to questions posed to them. All the accused were "highly motivated" and influenced by Bhagat Singh. They got in touch after joining a Facebook page on Bhagar Singh and Amol told investigators that they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, ethnic violence in Manipur and unemployment.

According to investigators, Lalit, Sagar and Manoranjan had met in Mysuru a year ago where they are believed to have initiated the plan. Amol and Neelam were involved at a later stage while Lalit took charge of the group.

Manoranjan, sources claimed, was tasked to recce entry points of Parliament during Monsoon Session, which was held in the old building, and he managed to enter using a pass issued on the recommendation of an MP. There are unverified reports about Manoranjan managing to enter the new building during the Winter Session also.

The group had gathered on December 10 and has been staying at Vishal's residence in Gurugram. On Wednesday, Manoranjan, Lalit, Amol, Neelam and Sagar had come to Parliament but only Manoranjan and Sagar had got the passes. Lalit then took the mobile phones of all.