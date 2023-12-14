Explained | Lok Sabha security breach—What helped the two men elude tight security

The new Parliament building witnessed a major security breach on Wednesday amid the ongoing Winter Session. Police have found out that the intrusion, played out by desperate and unemployed protestors, was well planned in advance allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed. The incident has raised legible security concerns, leaving people wondering how the trespassers succeeded in jumping into the Lower House.

Here, we take a look at the factors that may have helped the two men dodge security and enter the Lower House.

Fewer security staff

According to a report by The Indian Express, the security wing of the Delhi Police recently held a meeting to assess and enhance security measures in and around Parliament. This meeting took place in response to a threat made by pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who claimed that an attack on Parliament may occur on or before December 13.

While a senior police officer confirmed to IE the meeting and discussions to increase deployment, they clarified that it was not directly related to Pannun's threat. In the past month, the Delhi Police has already increased deployment from 250 to 300 personnel.

However, yesterday, on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, only 176 security officers were reportedly present, despite the usual deployment of 300.

Security infrastructure still ‘under progress’

Ever since the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were shifted to the new building in August, there have been ongoing efforts to make minor adjustments to the building and complete the exterior facilities, and the security apparatus in the complex seems to be in a relatively incomplete state.

According to another report by The Indian Express, just a day before the security breach in the Lok Sabha, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) issued a tender for additional security infrastructure for the Parliament complex. This includes gadgets and bulletproof barriers.

The CPWD, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the complex, invited pre-qualification bids for the redevelopment of the reception lounge, security blocks, electrical and mechanical services, security gadgets, bullet-proof barriers, and external development such as sewerage and drainage, the publication said.