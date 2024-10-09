Parliamentary panel on IT to examine mechanism to curb fake news

<p>New Delhi: The parliamentary committee on Communications And Information Technology has decided to review the mechanism to curb fake news as well as the issues related to the emergence of OTT platforms.</p>.<p>With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact.</p>.<p>The panel headed by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey has also selected the impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and related issues as one of its subjects.</p>.Fake news of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head's death goes viral on social media, temple body clarifies.<p>The panel is mandated to examine the functioning of the ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and communications.</p>.<p>According to a Lok Sabha Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the department-related standing committee has also selected for examination a review of the implementation of laws related to all forms of media as well as a review of the functioning of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.</p>.<p>As hundreds of people every day fall victim to digital and cyber crimes, the panel will look into its regulation and monitoring.</p>.<p>The Lok Sabha Secretariat also announced the constitution of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit for the current Lok Sabha with the BJP's Eatala Rajender as its chairperson.</p>.<p>Parliament passed the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959, laying down those offices which would not disqualify holders thereof from the membership of Parliament.</p>.<p>The law provides that if a member or director of a statutory or non-statutory body or company is not entitled to any remuneration other than the compensatory allowance, she or he would not incur disqualification for receiving those allowances.</p>.<p>The committee examines such cases. </p>