Parliamentary work experience should be considered while electing Lok Sabha speaker, says Sumitra Mahajan

Talking to PTI, Mahajan said, "The Lok Sabha speaker's job is to smoothly run the house in coordination with the ruling party and the opposition. In my opinion, the Lok Sabha Speaker should be a little experienced. He/she should have experience in handling parliamentary work. If such a person is found for the post, it will be a very good thing". The former BJP Lok Sabha MP from Indore served as the Speaker from 2014 to 2019 during the term of the first Modi government.