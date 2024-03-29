10 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: Ten people were killed after an SUV skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-feet gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, they said.

Ten people have died, the officials said.