Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Passengers deplaned from Air India's Singapore-bound plane at Delhi airport

Flight AI2380, being operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, was scheduled to depart the Delhi airport around 11 pm, but was delayed.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 22:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 22:42 IST
India NewsAir IndiaSingaporeDelhi Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us