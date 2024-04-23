Patanjali case: Supreme Court widens ambit to put FMCGs under scanner for misleading ads

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to put under its scanners a large number of FMCG companies, which have been taking the consumers, including babies, children and senior citizens, for a ride with misleading advertisements.

Considering contempt proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also turned the table against the petitioner India Medical Association over "unethical activities of prescribing overpriced and extraneous medicines for consideration" for their members.

"The petitioner IMA needs to put its house in order," the bench said.

The court also posed a number of queries to the Union government and asked it to file an affidavit explaining the actions taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs against misleading advertisements since 2018.

"We want to clarify...we are not here to gun for a particular party. We want to know how agencies are acting... We feel it is part of the process of rule of law," the bench said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Balbir Singh and other counsel appearing for proposed contemnors submitted that they have issued an advertisement 67 newspapers across the country tendering unqualified apology in the matter.

The bench that asked them if this apology was in equal size of the "misleading advertisements", allowed them to file the original newspapers.

The court also asked the Union government represented by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj as to why it has issued a letter to all states licencing authority on August 29, 2023 asking them not to take any action under Rule 170 of the Rules under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.