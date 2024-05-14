Patanjali misleading ads case: Supreme Court exempts Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna from appearing personally

The Supreme Court on Tuesday exempted Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna from appearing personally in the ongoing Patanjali misleading advertisements case, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the apex court reserved its order on a contempt plea against Ramdev, Balkrishna and others.

The Supreme Court also granted time to Patanjali to file affidavits indicating the steps it has taken to recall ads of the company products of which licenses have been suspended, and for recalling medicines.

The court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the IMA alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

More to follow...