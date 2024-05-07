Patanjali misleading ads case: SC terms IMA president's comments on top court 'unacceptable'

During the hearing of a case against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna, the bench asked if the complaints received on the Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements portal were acted upon and if the CCPA guidelines are being adhered to.

"There has to be some answerability from some agency. We are looking this from the point of consumer. Consumer should have a remedy. If there is a system in place, that should work," the bench told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Union government.

During the hearing, the Centre also submitted it would withdraw a letter sent by Ministry of Ayush to all State Licensing Authorities asking them not to take any action against advertisements pertaining to Ayurvedic and Ayush products under Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945.

In a related development, the court issued notice to Indian Medical Association President R V Asokan on an application seeking action against him for his alleged contemptuous and scandalous statements against the court.

The court also asked Baba Ramdev's counsel senior advocate Balbir Singh as to why despite suspension of the licenses of some of its products, its advertisements were still available on the internet, websites, and on various channels.