Patanjali Case Updates: Supreme Court posts misleading advertisements case for April 16

After a Supreme Court rap, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, tendered an 'unconditional and unqualified apology' to the top court. The apex court is hearing the matter of advertisements by the firm, making tall claims about the efficacy of its products. The Supreme Court had asked Ramdev and Balakrishna to be present at the last hearing too, and will continue hearing the matter today. Stay with us for live updates on the case.