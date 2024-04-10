Patanjali Case Updates: Supreme Court posts misleading advertisements case for April 16
After a Supreme Court rap, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, tendered an 'unconditional and unqualified apology' to the top court. The apex court is hearing the matter of advertisements by the firm, making tall claims about the efficacy of its products. The Supreme Court had asked Ramdev and Balakrishna to be present at the last hearing too, and will continue hearing the matter today. Stay with us for live updates on the case.
Justice Kohli raps counsel, says matter being taken lightly
05:4510 Apr 2024
Case recap
05:2110 Apr 2024
Yesterday, Ramdev and MD acharya expressed "unconditional and unqualified" apology to Supreme Court
05:2110 Apr 2024
Yog guru Ramdev & Patanjali Ayurved's MD Acharya Balkrishna arrive at Supreme Court
07:4610 Apr 2024
Supreme Court posts for April 16 case relating for misleading advertisements by Patanjali
07:3610 Apr 2024
Instead of taking action on Divya Pharmacy, SLA informed Union of India that it should issue a warning: Court Order
The Bench said it is inclined to issue notice to deponent and his predecessor. However, 'we are refraining for the present,' Justice Kohli said.
07:3410 Apr 2024
Court finds concerned Officer of State Licensing Authority, predecessors, 'complicit'; asks them to file affidavit explaining 'inaction' within 2 weeks
She further said that even if concerned officer took over post in June 2023, he had enough time to act. Court further proclaimed all predecessors equally complicit.
07:2810 Apr 2024
Justice Kohli dictates order
"The proposed contemnors have filed fresh affidavit on April 6, tendering unconditional and unqualified apology and sought pardon for the breach of statements made by them...Having regard to entire history, we have expressed our reservations about accepting the latest affidavit filed. We have also pointed out that even after show cause notices, the proposed contemnors attempted to wriggle out of physical appearance.This is most unacceptable."
State Licensing Authority has also filed a detailed affidavit trying to explain action taken regarding objectionable ads. We are appalled to note that except pushing file, nothing has been done. In 4-5 years, State Licensing Authority remained in deep slumber.
Justice Kohli
(Live Law)
07:2410 Apr 2024
SG Mehta says 'on a lighter note' that the order may be black and white, not red; bench asks if he is suggesting order should be tempered with mercy