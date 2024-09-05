Peace activist demands urgent release of Indian fishermen from Pakistani jails

Mumbai: The family members of Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails are tensed, worried and demanded their release as their sentences have long been over ago, according to Mumbai-based peace activist Jatin Desai.

“As many as 53 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's Malir jail, Karachi, for more than three years. Other 130 Indian fishermen are in prison for over two years. Their sentences got over in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Their nationality is also confirmed. They were arrested for crossing the maritime boundary ‘inadvertently’,” said Desai, a journalist and writer, who over the past few decades has been working for the cause of fisherfolk.

According to him, the Section (V) of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, clearly says - "Both Governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences."