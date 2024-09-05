Peace activist demands urgent release of Indian fishermen from Pakistani jails

Mumbai: The family members of Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails are tensed, worried and demanded their release as their sentences have long been over ago, according to Mumbai-based peace activist Jatin Desai.
“As many as 53 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's Malir jail, Karachi, for more than three years. Other 130 Indian fishermen are in prison for over two years. Their sentences got over in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Their nationality is also confirmed. They were arrested for crossing the maritime boundary ‘inadvertently’,” said Desai, a journalist and writer, who over the past few decades has been working for the cause of fisherfolk.
According to him, the Section (V) of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, clearly says - "Both Governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences."
These 183 fishermen should have been sent back to India long ago, said Desai.
“Pakistan was to release and repatriate 100 Indian fishermen in July 2023 and 35 in the last week of April 2024. But, for unknown reasons, Pakistan did not release them at the last moment. The family members and friends were shattered when they heard the news. Pakistan should release and repatriate them without further delay,” he said.
Desai also requested the Ministry for External Affairs to use diplomatic ways to get the Indian fishermen back home.
“As of today, 211 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan jails and 86 Pakistani fishermen are in Indian jails. Ideally, all of them should be released. Most of them have completed their sentences and nationality is also confirmed by their nation,” said Desai.
