Pension a right not bounty, but employees entitled to it only as per rules: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that pension is a right and not a bounty, for which an employee is entitled on his superannuation but it can be claimed only when permissible under the relevant rules or a scheme.

"If an employee is covered under the Provident Fund Scheme and is not holding a pensionable post, he cannot claim pension, nor the court can issue mandamus writ directing the employer to provide pension to an employee who is not covered under the rules," a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra said.

Acting on with a batch of petitions filed by UP Roadways Retired Officials and Officers Association, the bench agreed with the Allahabad High Court's observation that the appellants having received retiral benefits including the benefit under the Employees Provident Fund Scheme, cannot be permitted to turn round and contend that they should also be given pension.