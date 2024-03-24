'People from PoK want to join Hindustan post scrapping of Article 370,' says MP CM

Barwani: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suggested that even people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are 'keen to join Hindustan' due to the improved situation in Kashmir post the scrapping of Article 370.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Barwani, Yadav accused the Congress of raising the bogie of violence post the abrogation of the article that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress makes Hindus and Muslims fight against each other. They created fear of bloodbath when Article 370 was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir (in August 2019) but their lies were exposed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He also accused the Congress of trying to set a false narrative of potential clashes between Hindus and Muslims and the division of the country into pieces after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.