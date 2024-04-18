'People tolerating Modi will be at the cost of their lives': Mallikarjun Kharge

How is the 2019 election from this one?

In 2014 and 2019, they lied to people and came to power. Where are the two crore jobs a year? Where's Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts? What about doubling farmers’ income? We gave guarantees without calling them that - NREGA, food security, rural health, RTI... these are rights that even Modi can't remove. That’s called real work. They've taxed people from head to toe, right from hair oil. On the other hand, heavy cesses are being collected from which states get nothing. And, they say it's a federal government. Frankly speaking, I've not seen such a PM who makes mistake after mistake. For everything, he says ‘Modi, Modi’ as if we gained independence in 2014.

Are you downplaying Modi’s popularity?

There's no question of downplaying. Don't people know there's unemployment? Unemployment is at a 45-year high. There’s inflation. If people don't realise this, it means they're tolerating him at the cost of their lives and putting future generations at risk.

What is the biggest strength of I.N.D.I.A.?

Everybody has come together to save the Constitution and democracy. That's the biggest strength.

Is it a disadvantage that there’s no PM face in the Opposition?

When there’s an alliance, who will declare a PM face? We'll first win the election. This is a democracy. In several countries, a coalition PM emerges after elections. But now, people are against Modi and his government. To defeat Modi, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will get whatever number of seats is required.

How well coordinated is the bloc?

There are small differences in one or two places, which is natural when 26 parties are there. The only discord came from West Bengal. Still, Mamata Banerjee says she wants to come under the umbrella of I.N.D.I.A. Once, Arvind Kejriwal was also unhappy and away. He has joined. Though there are some irks - for example in Maharashtra - we've adjusted everywhere else by taking them into confidence. So, it'll give us a good result.

What gives you confidence?

We have worked. All political parties are working together. Everybody knows there's no wave. Earlier, Modi used to make speeches here and there. Today, he's running around. This itself shows.

Will the Ram temple have an impact on polls?

I don’t want to get into those issues. First, allow all my people to enter all temples. Then, I'll come. Why wasn’t President Draupadi Murmu, the first citizen, invited for the Pran pratishtha? Ramnath Kovind, an SC president, wasn’t called for the foundation stone laying of the new Parliament. Even Murmu wasn’t invited for its opening. You have this narrow mentality and blame others. Faith in Rama, Krishna, Basava, Buddha... we won't criticise. Why should we get into that? I can also go around talking about Manusmriti and how that won’t let me come up. I can also say that Modi, being a chaiwala, is a Shudra.