People's enthusiasm, excellent work to make India developed nation our biggest strength: PM Modi

New Delhi: Excellent work of Indians across various fields and enthusiasm to make India a developed nation is the country's biggest strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In a written message to the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) on the seventh foundation day of its incubation innovation fund, Modi said that the kind of optimism and trust being seen worldwide for India is a reflection of the country's strength.

"India is a nation of immense possibilities. The participation of our countrymen doing excellent work in various fields and their enthusiasm to develop the country is our biggest strength," Modi said.