PETA distributes e-rickshaws in exchange for livestock in Delhi

New Delhi: PETA on Wednesday said that it has "rescued" 150 animals from families reliant on them for their livelihood and gave them e-rickshaws so that they have a "better source of income".

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India distributed 24 e-rickshaws to people in exchange of livestock owned by them, which included cows, bulls and horses.

The keys of the e-rickshaws were distributed by Aam Aadmi Party councillor Shivani Panchal during an event here.