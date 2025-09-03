Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pet's custody: Delhi HC asks TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Jai Anant Dehadrai to 'sort out issue'

The two were reportedly in a relationship but parted ways later.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 13:35 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtMahua Moitra

Follow us on :

Follow Us