Pet's custody: Delhi HC asks TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Jai Anant Dehadrai to 'sort out issue'

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought TMC MP Mahua Moitra's response to a plea filed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai against an order restraining him from publicising the issue related to custody battle over a pet dog.</p>.<p>Justice Manoj Jain issued notice to Moitra on the appeal and asked the parties why don’t they sit together and sort out the issue out of court.</p>.<p>The two were reportedly in a relationship but parted ways later.</p>.<p>The court was informed that the suit filed before the trial court by Moitra sought joint custody of the pet Rottweiler "Henry".</p>.<p>Dehadrai challenged the trial court’s ex-parte order directing to "ensure the present proceedings shall not be publicised in any manner”.</p>.<p>He called it a “sweeping gag order” and said he was restrained from being able to disclose the existence of Moitra’s suit to anyone in public domain. </p>