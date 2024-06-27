PIL filed in Supreme Court for stay of new criminal laws

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court of India seeking directions to stay the new criminal laws set to come into operation since July 1, 2924 and set up an expert committee to assess their viability as they suffered from various defects and discrepancies.

The plea claimed the new criminal laws do not bring any new substantial changes from the previous ones. Instead, it created confusion among citizens and provided more power to police and suppress the fundamental rights of people.

"The main motive of the bills were to decolonise the Indian laws, but in contrary the same laws are being repeated with no new explanations with additional powers granted to the police to rule people out of fear and depriving the fundamental rights," the plea claimed.