Homeindia

PM hails Cabinet approval to declare Surat airport as international airport

Last Updated 16 December 2023, 00:32 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal to declare the Surat airport as an international airport, saying it will boost connectivity and commerce.

In a post on X, Modi said, 'Surat is synonymous with dynamism, innovation and vibrancy. Today's Cabinet decision on declaring Surat Airport as an international one will boost connectivity and commerce.' 'And, it will give the world an opportunity to discover Surat's amazing hospitality, especially the culinary delights,' the prime minister said.

(Published 16 December 2023, 00:32 IST)
India NewsAirportNarendra ModiSurat

