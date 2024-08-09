PM Modi against implementation of 'creamy-layer' criteria in SC/ST reservation, says BJP MP Kulaste

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP MPs on Friday met PM Narendra Modi to oppose the introduction of the 'Creamy-Layer' criteria in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe reservations emanating from the Supreme Court's recent order on sub-classification of the Scheduled Caste list.
“We told the PM that the Supreme Court decision on (identifying ) creamy layer from SCs/ STs (and their exclusion from reservation benefits) should not be implemented. The PM also said that this should not be implemented,” former Minster and BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste told reporters after the meeting with the PM.
The PM also shared pictures of the meeting with the delegation on his handle on micro-blogging site X. “Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities,” he posted.
The delegation comprising over 100 ST and SC BJP MPs from both houses of parliament also submitted a memorandum to the PM.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar, who was part of the delegation, said that after the Supreme Court's judgment, several MPs from the SC and ST communities were getting phone calls from their constituencies seeking urgent intervention.
“We met PM Modi and raised our concerns. The PM heard all MPs and assured us that the government will work in favor of the MPs,” he said.
A seven-member Constitution Bench of the apex court on August 1 ruled that the SC community does not form a homogenous group and the SC list can be de-classified for equitable distribution of the affirmative actions.
The court also expressed need for identifying and excluding the ‘creamy layer’ or the economically well-offs from the ambit of reservations.
