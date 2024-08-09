PM Modi against implementation of 'creamy-layer' criteria in SC/ST reservation, says BJP MP Kulaste

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP MPs on Friday met PM Narendra Modi to oppose the introduction of the 'Creamy-Layer' criteria in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe reservations emanating from the Supreme Court's recent order on sub-classification of the Scheduled Caste list.

“We told the PM that the Supreme Court decision on (identifying ) creamy layer from SCs/ STs (and their exclusion from reservation benefits) should not be implemented. The PM also said that this should not be implemented,” former Minster and BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste told reporters after the meeting with the PM.

The PM also shared pictures of the meeting with the delegation on his handle on micro-blogging site X. “Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities,” he posted.