PM Modi, Biden to witness India joining IPEF's clean economy, fair economy pacts

New Delhi: India will on Saturday sign the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework’s Clean Economy and Fair Economy agreements, which the United States and 12 other nations inked earlier this year.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the fourth in-person Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, India and the US will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for expanding cooperation in combating the trafficking of synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, tramadol, methamphetamine, captagon, MDMA, and ketamine.

India and the US joined 12 other nations in November 2023 to sign the Supply Chain Resilience Agreement of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). By signing the Clean Economy and Fair Economy agreements on Saturday, India will join three of the four pillars of the IPEF, which the US and 13 other nations launched in 2022 to counter the hegemonic aspirations of China.

New Delhi, however, will continue to opt out of the negotiation among the IPEF nations for an agreement on fair and resilient trade.