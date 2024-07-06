Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iran president

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 14:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran president.

He said in a post on X, "Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region."

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic republic.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 July 2024, 14:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT