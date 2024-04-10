PM Modi greets Maldives President Muizzu on Eid-Al-Fitr

Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government and the people of the archipelago nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr and also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages between the two countries that go back in time.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed that "as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for."

"Hon'ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.