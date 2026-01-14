Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Uttarayan

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsPongalMakar SankrantiNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us