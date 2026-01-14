PM Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Uttarayan

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival celebrated in different parts of the country as per local traditions and customs.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=makar%20sankranti">Makar Sankranti</a> marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival.</p>.<p>"This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being," he said in a separate post on X.</p>.<p>"May this joyful celebration also strengthen bonds of togetherness and usher in prosperity and positivity for all," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Magh Bihu which is celebrated in Assam and parts of the Northeastern region.</p>.<p>"Magh Bihu celebrates the joy of harvest, abundance and togetherness. May this festival bring prosperity, good health and happiness to every home," Modi said.</p>.<p>"May the spirit of gratitude and harmony continue to guide us towards a brighter and more prosperous future," the prime minister said. </p>