PM Modi greets people on Samvidhan Divas

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.</p>.<p>The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.</p>.<p>The day of its adoption is observed as Samvidhan Divas.</p>.Constitution and its living legacy.<p>The government has planned a yearlong celebration of the anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, starting with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Modi is expected to speak at another event in the evening.</p>.<p>Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties have been locked in a war of words, accusing each other of working against the constitutional values. </p>