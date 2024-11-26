Home
PM Modi greets people on Samvidhan Divas

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 04:46 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 04:46 IST
