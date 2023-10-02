Home
PM Modi hails Indian medallists at Asian Games

Anand Kumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then followed their women counterparts to grab the third spot with a timing of 4:34.861s in the final at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 13:56 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Asian Games medallists, hailing the country's speed skaters who dazzled with two surprise bronze medals in men's and women's 3,000-metre team relay events.

India's speed skaters won two bronze medals in the men's and women's 3,000-metre team relay events to match their best-ever performance in roller sports at the continental showpiece in Hangzhou on Monday.

Teenagers Karthika Jagadeeswaran and Heeral Sadhu combined with 29-year-old Aarathy Kasturi Raj to clinch India's first-ever medal in the speeding skating discipline in Asian Games.

"Incredible display of teamwork brings home yet another Bronze Medal. Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale have the Bronze in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay. India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment!" Modi said.

"Congratulations to Karthika Jagdeeswaran, @heeral_sadhu and @aarathyskating. Our exceptional women's speed skating relay team wins a remarkable Bronze Medal in the Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay at the Asian Games. Their unwavering determination and outstanding teamwork is as an inspiration to several people," he said.

(Published 02 October 2023, 13:56 IST)
