PM Modi hails Indian medallists at Asian Games

Teenagers Karthika Jagadeeswaran and Heeral Sadhu combined with 29-year-old Aarathy Kasturi Raj to clinch India's first-ever medal in the speeding skating discipline in Asian Games.

Anand Kumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then followed their women counterparts to grab the third spot with a timing of 4:34.861s in the final at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.