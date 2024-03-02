PM Modi has become 'speed breaker' for rapidly growing economy under UPA, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a "speed breaker" for the "rapidly-growing" economy under the UPA.

In a post on X, he also claimed that while the Congress gave a boost to development by empowering the poor, the prime minister is "hollowing out" the country for the benefit of his "few friends".

"Narendra Modi has become a 'speed breaker' for the rapidly growing Indian economy under the UPA government," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.