PM Modi has resorted to tactics of FDI - fear, deception, intimidation: Congress on ED raids in Rajasthan

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Pilot said, 'Elections are set to take place in Rajasthan in a few days from now and the Model Code of Conduct is in place but the timing, intent and objective of the government of India agencies' action in various places in Rajasthan is suspicious.' The Congress is against corruption and in favour of action being taken if there is an impartial inquiry and any evidence is found, but the government is specifically targeting leaders without any facts seeing an 'imminent defeat' of the BJP in the upcoming polls in Rajasthan, Pilot said. 'This is to give a message that if the BJP becomes weaker politically it will misuse various agencies and intimidate people. The Congress opposes this...The BJP is trailing in all five states and today's action is a clear indication of that,' he said.