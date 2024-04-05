PM Modi holds a vibrant rally in Churu, Rajasthan; See Pics

With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering at Churu in Rajasthan. PM Modi's second election rally in Rajasthan in three days, Modi accused the Congress of insulting the Army and dividing people and said this represented the "identity" of the opposition party. Here are some pictures from the event.