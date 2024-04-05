JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi holds a vibrant rally in Churu, Rajasthan; See Pics

With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering at Churu in Rajasthan. PM Modi's second election rally in Rajasthan in three days, Modi accused the Congress of insulting the Army and dividing people and said this represented the "identity" of the opposition party. Here are some pictures from the event.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 13:16 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan.

PM Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

BJP supporters during raises slogans at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, in Churu, Rajasthan.

BJP supporters during raises slogans at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, in Churu, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan.

PM Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi greets the BJP leaders as he arrives on the stage during a public rally, in Churu, Rajasthan

PM Modi greets the BJP leaders as he arrives on the stage during a public rally, in Churu, Rajasthan

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 April 2024, 13:16 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiPM ModiRajasthanChuruLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT