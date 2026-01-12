<p>Ahmedabad: India and Germany on Monday firmed up a comprehensive roadmap to expand ties in the education sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/friedrich-merz">Friedrich Merz</a> held wide ranging talks to expand the overall trajectory of bilateral engagement.</p>.<p>The two leaders also deliberated on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a> and other pressing global challenges with Modi asserting that India has always supported the peaceful resolution of all problems and disputes.</p>.<p>The German leader landed in Ahmedabad early this morning on a two-day visit to India. It is his first trip to Asia as German chancellor.</p>.<p>"Today's comprehensive roadmap on higher education will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education," Modi said in his media statement.</p>.PHOTOS: PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz enjoy kite flying at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.<p>The prime minister also invited German universities to open their campuses in India.</p>.<p>Modi said he and Merz agreed that terrorism is a serious threat to all of humanity. </p><p>"India and Germany will stand united against it and continue the fight with full resolve," he said.</p>.<p>The prime minister added, "We discussed in detail various global and regional issues, including Ukraine and Gaza." </p><p>"India has always supported the peaceful resolution of all problems and disputes and backs all efforts in this direction," he said. </p>