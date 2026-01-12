Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi holds wide ranging talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

The prime minister added, 'We discussed in detail various global and regional issues, including Ukraine and Gaza.'
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiFriedrich Merz

Follow us on :

Follow Us