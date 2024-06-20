Home
PM Modi, Indonesian President-elect Subianto discuss ways to strengthen strategic partnership

In April, Indonesia's electoral commission formally declared Subianto president-elect.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 09:05 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto during which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen a comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

"Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming Presidency," Modi said in a post on X.

"We discussed ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia that are based on our civilizational ties," he said.

Published 20 June 2024, 09:05 IST
