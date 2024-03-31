PM Modi maintaining silence on key issues of UP, failed women, farmers and youth: Congress

"Publicly, PM Modi loves talking about women's empowerment and 'Nari Shakti' but he has repeatedly failed Indian women, even within his own party. Just two weeks ago, the BJP Mahila Morcha's National Vice President quit the party, citing that female party workers were being 'insulted' and 'treated harshly'," Ramesh said.

"Another female leader, the President of the Mahila Morcha in UP's Moradabad, was physically assaulted by local leaders, and forced to turn to social media to demand justice," he claimed.

Ramesh further alleged that when India's female wrestlers fought for justice last year, the Modi government was the first to betray them in pursuit of its political calculations.

"Will Mr. Modi finally acknowledge his failures, and take action against the accused," he asked.

"Yesterday, the Modi Sarkar conferred the Bharat Ratna on two champions of India's farmers - Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr. M.S. Swaminathan. Even as the prime minister pays lip service to both these leaders, he has failed farmers consistently," he alleged.

Back in 2014, Modi used to often make promises to implement the Swaminathan Committee Report but since then, he has put the report in 'cold storage', and suppressed attempts by India's farmers to protest for their rights and livelihoods, Ramesh claimed.

The Congress has guaranteed that it will give legal status to MSP, in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission's formula, he said.

"What is the prime minister's stance on the same Swaminathan Commission Report that he used to once tout?" Ramesh said.