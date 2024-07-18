PM Modi meets longtime BJP workers and staff at party headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met longtime workers and staff of the BJP at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister met with the workers alongside general secretaries BL Santhosh and Arun Singh, besides J P Nadda. As many as 75 workers were present in the interaction.

Sources in the party said that the Prime Minister thanked the workers for their silent contribution to the party in the last few decades. The workers included staff members such as clerks, peons and other office workers, and the interaction was termed by the BJP as 'Sneh Milan'.