PM Modi meets longtime BJP workers and staff at party headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met longtime workers and staff of the BJP at the party headquarters here on Thursday.
The Prime Minister met with the workers alongside general secretaries BL Santhosh and Arun Singh, besides J P Nadda. As many as 75 workers were present in the interaction.
Sources in the party said that the Prime Minister thanked the workers for their silent contribution to the party in the last few decades. The workers included staff members such as clerks, peons and other office workers, and the interaction was termed by the BJP as 'Sneh Milan'.
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said that the PM met the staff, many of whom have been working for the party for decades. “They have seen the party rise from 2 seats to 303, when we just had one Ambassador car to now a fleet… It was an emotional moment for them to be recognised,” he posted on X, along with a video of the interaction.
The meeting comes amidst reports of dissatisfaction among workers of the party in Uttar Pradesh, where the party’s result was disastrous in the Lok Sabha elections. The state unit of the party is also going through some rumblings, with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state president Bhupendra Chaudhary speaking out against CM Yogi Adityanath in veiled terms.
This is not the first time that the prime minister has interacted with workers – this year alone he had met with workers of the UP and Kerala units in April, and with workers in Kerala in March.
Published 18 July 2024, 15:30 IST