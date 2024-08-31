PM Modi promises reforms, stable policy regime to investors

New Delhi: Projecting India as the land of biggest opportunities globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised the business sector facilitation, reforms, a stable policy regime and high growth.

Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum, Modi, in turn, asked investors to commit to innovation, performance, positive disruption and high-quality products, as he stressed that the country respects wealth creators.

With the opposition often taking aim at his government over its reduced majority, the prime minister asserted that his dispensation has begun its third term with more determined intentions and is full of hope and confidence, citing a host of decisions it has taken for the welfare of various sections of society and boosting infrastructure.

While people in most countries that went to polls this year voted for a change, Indians preferred continuity, political stability and economic growth, Modi said, asserting that a new neo-middle class is driving the country's progress and setting the direction for its market.

India is writing a unique success story, and the impact of its reforms is visible in the economy's performance, he said.

In this dynamic world, he said, his government’s policies and strategy are dynamic as well. It takes necessary steps as per the needs, setting its policies not based on the past but on the evolving future.

“Our focus is on the future. We want to prepare the country for the challenges and opportunities that await us,” he said, underlining his government’s initiatives in the fields of green hydrogen, semiconductors, deep ocean and space.