PM Modi questions Congress' 'jitni abaadi utna haq' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress of unleashing a new 'game' in the name of 'jitni abaadi utna haq', which deals a major blow to south India.
Speaking at 'Indur Jana Garjana' in Nizamabad of Telangana on Tuesday, Modi said that the partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc especially the ruling party in Tamil Nadu - DMK - should question the intentions of the 'new language' of Congress.
Modi's remarks gained significance as BJP has been under continuous attack from Congress and regional parties from the south alleging Centre has been hijacking the rights of these states while puncturing the spirit of federalism.
“Congress has now started speaking a new language to grab power. Nowadays, they are saying 'jitni abaadi utna haq'. But this thought is in gross injustice to southern states and will backstab the minorities. Does this mean that Congress should now declare whether it is against minorities? Are they against south India? This new thinking does grave injustice to the development of India,” he said.
Modi also asked, under the Congress new thinking, if the Tamil Nadu government can take over the properties of minority institutions since they have rights over majority Hindu temples in the state. He observed that with 'jitni abaadi utna haq' southern states may lose Lok Sabha seats after the delimitation process which is taken up in regular intervals.
PM Modi also said that the parties of I.N.D.I.A block are answerable to Congress' new thinking.