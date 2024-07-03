PM Modi says 'some elements adding fuel to fire' in Manipur, urges Opposition to 'rise above politics'

Since May 2023, ethnic violence erupted in the north-eastern state involving the majority Meitei community that inhabit the Imphal valley and the minority Kuki-Zo tribal population living in the hills.

Over 200 individuals have been killed and more than 60,000 have been displaced from their homes as thousands of houses and hundreds of religious structures were damaged.

“More than 11,000 FIRs have been lodged. Manipur is a small state. More than 500 people have been arrested,” Modi said, countering the Opposition's attack on his handling of the crisis.

“We will have to accept that in Manipur, violent incidents are decreasing. This means there is hope for peace. Today, in most parts of Manipur, like normal days, schools, colleges, offices are running. Exams too were held there like in other parts of the country,” he said.

Recalling his speech in the previous session, he said, “On Manipur, I had spoken elaborately in the last session. But I would like to repeat one more time. To stabilise the situation in Manipur, the government is making relentless efforts. The Union Home Minister stayed put for days. The Minister of State for Home stayed there for weeks talking to people.”