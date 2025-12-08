Menu
PM Modi shifts to 'Bankim babu' as TMC objects to 'Bankim da' reference

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy, during the debate on 150 years of national song Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, asked the prime minister to use the suffix 'babu' while referring to Chatterjee.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 11:31 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 11:31 IST
