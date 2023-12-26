PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince; leaders exchange views on West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, amid the attacks by the Houthi militants based in Yemen on the cargo vessels sailing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.
Modi and the Saudi Arabian crown prince emphasised the need for maintaining maritime security and the freedom of navigation.
The two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia. They shared deep concerns over terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.
Modi conveyed to the Saudi Arabian crown prince India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population. They agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region.
The leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral strategic partnership after the state visit of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince to India in September. They also discussed the forward-looking bilateral partnership agenda for the future.
The prime minister conveyed greetings to Saudi Arabia on being selected as host for Expo 2030 and FIFA Football World Cup 2034.