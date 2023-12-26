PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince; leaders exchange views on West Asia situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, amid the attacks by the Houthi militants based in Yemen on the cargo vessels sailing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Modi and the Saudi Arabian crown prince emphasised the need for maintaining maritime security and the freedom of navigation.

The two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia. They shared deep concerns over terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.