PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Metro train in Gujarat: Here's all you need to know

After the huge success of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, the Railways is all set to launch the country's first Vande Metro train service as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the first non-suburban Metro train service between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat on Monday
Earlier this week, the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway successfully conducted a trial run of the Vande Metro. During his two-day visit to Gujarat which will begin on Monday, PM Modi will flag off the inaugural run of Vande Metro In Ahmedabad.
Here’s everything you need to know about India’s first Vande Metro
According to a report in the Indian Express, the country’s first Vande Metro will run between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat. The train will depart from Bhuj, at 5.05 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10.50 am, covering a distance of 360 kilometres in five hours and 45 minutes. In the return journey, the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 5.30 pm and arrive at Bhuj at 11.10 pm on the same day.
The Vande Metro trains can run at a speed of 110 km per hour. The train will run on all six days and will depart from Bhuj on all days of the week but Saturdays, and from Ahmedabad except on Sundays.
It will have stoppages at Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, and Samakhiali in Kutch district; Halvad in Morbi district; Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district; Viramgam in Ahmedabad rural; and Chandlodiya and Sabarmati railway stations in Ahmedabad city before terminating at Ahmedabad railway station in Kalupur.
The Railway will also issue weekly, fortnightly, and monthly season tickets.
The technical features of the train will be much like a Vande Bharat train, while coaches in the train will have automatic sliding doors and engines on both ends.
The trains will also have LCD screens as public information systems, CCTV cameras, mobile charging ports, and will also be full air-conditioned.
It will accommodate a total of 2,058 passengers while standing in coaches and cushioned sofas for seating 1,150 passengers. It will have a total number of 8 coaches.
Unlike regular metro trains, the Vande Metros will also come with bio-vacuum toilets. This feature is akin to the service provided in the Vande Bharat Express.
The new Vande Bharat metros will come equipped with the anti-collision system called Kavach. This feature is also seen in Vande Bharat Express trains