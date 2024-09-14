PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Metro train in Gujarat: Here's all you need to know

After the huge success of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, the Railways is all set to launch the country's first Vande Metro train service as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag the first non-suburban Metro train service between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat on Monday

Earlier this week, the Ahmedabad division of Western Railway successfully conducted a trial run of the Vande Metro. During his two-day visit to Gujarat which will begin on Monday, PM Modi will flag off the inaugural run of Vande Metro In Ahmedabad.

Here’s everything you need to know about India’s first Vande Metro