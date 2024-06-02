Home
PM Modi to hold seven meetings on June 2; post-cyclone situation, heatwave in agenda

Along with this, the prime minister will also hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for the new government's 100-day programme.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 05:06 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 05:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold seven meetings today, including on post-cyclone situation, especially in northeast states, heatwave situation and preparation to celebrate World Environment Day, PTI reported quoting government sources.

Along with this, the prime minister will also hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for the new government's 100-day programme. Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

More to follow...

Published 02 June 2024, 05:06 IST
