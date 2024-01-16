PM Modi to inaugurate NACIN campus in Andhra today: 5 things to know about the academy

The PM will also be releasing a book titled Flora of Palasamudram.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S A Nazeer, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman are also likely to participate in the programme.

NACIN is an apex training institute by the Government of India which plays a pivotal role in training officers of various countries in the department of customs, drug laws and environment protection.

It has been imparting in-service training to the officers of Government of India across several departments including Customs, Central Excise, Service Tax, Drug Laws, Anti-Money laundering, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Fake Indian Currency Notes, Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS), Intellectual Property Right (IPR) etc.

Here are five things about the institute:

Organisation: NACIN is a training institute by the Government of India under the administrative control of Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Vision: NACIN has a vision to create an institution of excellence where people can achieve full potential in their academic, creative, personal, physical, moral and spiritual development.

Mission: The mission of NACIN is to meet the requirements of Excise and Customs Department and to contribute to strengthening of the nation.

Aim: NACIN aims at looking out of the box and the ability to read and find out the fine things that often escape the less trained and inexperienced eyes. It aims at creating dynamism by making a habit of not accepting things, especially the systems that promote stagnation and corruption. NACIN also aims at skill management by learning, unlearning and relearning along with the changing time. The institute aims at making people wanting to take decisions without haste or delay and is dedicated to instill professionalism in officer trainees.

Idea: The institution operates on a set of powerful ideals. The purpose is not to fill the minds of young officers with an endless accumulation of raw facts. Instead, its idea is to infuse a new dynamic and composite perspective in the minds of the trainees. The institute believes in continuous modernisation and restructuring.