PM Modi turns 73, wishes pour in

The prime minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday.

With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday as well, Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, 'PM Vishwakarma', which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion.

As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the politically important segment.